Clarkson University announces new home for bioethics program

POTSDAM — Clarkson University’s master of science in bioethics program and Department of Bioethics have joined Clarkson’s other health-related programs in its Lewis School of Health Sciences.
Bioethics is a field that identifies and seeks to resolve ethical issues in healthcare. The bioethics M.S. and graduate certificate programs are offered jointly with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. In 2021, the Bioethics Program is marking its 20th anniversary of delivering online, competency-based graduate programs. Students may select from three areas of specialization: clinical, research or policy. These credentials prepare students for careers in health systems, research administration, and government and non-governmental organizations, among others.
A primary goal of moving the program into the newly founded Lewis School of Health Sciences is to purposefully integrate the application of bioethics to issues in healthcare. This integration aims to develop a community of scholars that are committed to researching issues of justice and ethics in health, and through this dual-perspective scholarship identify solutions. There are opportunities for scholarship that address the unique ethical issues encountered in the delivery of rural healthcare.
The reorganization brings the focused leadership of the Lewis School to all of Clarkson’s graduate-level health science programs, which also include the Doctor of Physical Therapy, Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies, and Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.
“The Lewis School sees the inclusion of the Bioethics Program as a natural fit and synergistic addition to our existing programs and the vision of the school. We are excited and see multiple opportunities for collaborations and growth, said Lewis School Dean Lennart Johns in a prepared statement.
According to Jane Oppenlander, Incoming Chair of the Bioethics Program, moving Bioethics into the Lewis School, will enable collaboration between programs and will enrich the student learning experience.
“Having better integration with Bioethics will help our students who work in healthcare to address and resolve ethical issues they encounter,” Oppenlander said in a press release from the college. “This will create better opportunities for collaborative research and instructional offerings among the four Lewis School programs.”
