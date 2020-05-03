POTSDAM — Clarkson University has named Devon A. Shipp, Ph.D. the new director of the Center for Advanced Materials Processing (CAMP) at Clarkson. Since 2019, Professor Shipp has successfully co-led the center with Silvana Andreescu, Ph.D. They were instrumental in energizing the center’s research and engaging the breadth of the Clarkson University community with its cross-sectoral partners to develop new materials and processes that solve manufacturing challenges.
Prior to this role, Shipp has served as Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science at Clarkson since 2015. Since joining Clarkson in 1999, his research has focused on new polymer chemistries and their use in many areas, from nanocomposites to bone cements. Shipp is an internationally renowned scholar and student mentor, his research has garnered multiple American Chemical Society research awards and three Goldwater Scholarships. S
He was a Fulbright Scholar in Slovenia in 2015.
