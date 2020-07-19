POTSDAM — Christina Minkler of East Greenbush, Kirsten Cerro of Baldwinsville, Angela Gray of Potsdam, Amanda Zullo of Saranac Lake, and Daniel Horn of Taylors, S.C., have all received the Woodstock Award from their alma mater, Clarkson University.
Usually given each year during Reunion Weekend, the Woodstock Award honors young alumni who have demonstrated outstanding loyalty and service to Clarkson and the Alumni Association and who have used their Clarkson experience to make a notable contribution to their careers.
Christina Minkler
Christina M. Minkler, PE, MBA, earned dual bachelor’s degrees in 2005 from Clarkson University in Civil and Environmental Engineering and Interdisciplinary Engineering & Management. She has two master’s degrees in management from the University of Maryland, University College, specializing in project management and business administration.
Christina is a licensed professional engineer and serves as a vice president and transportation section head in JMTs Latham office.
She stays actively engaged in the Clarkson University community, recruiting for interns, full-time hires and applicants for scholarships and serving as a first-year seminar volunteer. She resides in East Greenbush.
Kirsten Cerro
Kirsten (Hanson) Cerro, P.E., LEED AP, received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Clarkson University in 2000 and an MBA from the University at Buffalo in 2005. Kirsten is a service group manager with C&S Companies in Syracuse, New York. She is the group leader of a team of design and construction professionals that currently serves airports throughout the Northeast.
Kirsten has been a guest lecturer at Clarkson on several occasions and has participated in STEM education initiatives at the scholastic level throughout her career. She resides in Baldwinsville.
Angela Gray
Angela received a Bachelor of Science with Distinction in Accounting from Clarkson University in 2000 and an MS in Management Systems from Clarkson University in 2001. She is a certified public accountant licensed in New York.
Angela has almost 20 years of experience and is a partner in Gray & Gray and Associates Certified Public Accountants, P.C., with her father John ’73, MBA’84.
Angela serves her community in a variety of volunteer roles, including as a workshop presenter for the Clarkson “Knight Class,” current president of the Seaway Valley Prevention Council, treasurer of the St. Lawrence Child Care Council, treasurer of the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce, board member of the New York Council of Nonprofits, board member of the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Foundation and a board member of the St. Lawrence County Young Women Leadership Institute. She is a past president of the North Country Children’s Clinic, past treasurer of the Rotary Club of Canton and past board member of Traditional Arts in Upstate New York and Grasse River Heritage. She resides in Potsdam.
Amanda Zullo
Amanda Zullo received her Master of Arts in Education from Union Graduate College (UGC), now Clarkson’s Capital Region Campus, in 2005 and has a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communication with a pre-medical studies minor from SUNY Geneseo.
Combining the two, Amanda became a chemistry teacher and the first teacher in the Adirondack Park to achieve National Board Certification — a certification she learned about while enrolled at UGC. Currently, she is a Ph.D. candidate in the University of Albany’s Educational Policy and Leadership program.
Amanda is a Medtronic Global Hero and serves as coordinator of communications and a member of the board for National Board New York, a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development’s New York Affiliate Board of Directors. She lives in Saranac Lake.
Daniel Horn
Daniel Horn received his BBachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering with Distinction from Clarkson in 2015 and Master of Science in Chemical Engineering in 2018 from North Carolina State University. After completing GE’s Edison Engineering Development Program, he accepted his current position as a plant & accessory systems design engineer for GE Gas Power. Daniel is also the lead engineering recruiter, for the GE-Clarkson recruiting team, for the GE Power businesses. Daniel has been active with the Clarkson Alumni Council since graduating, serving first as an alumni chapter president and now as Student Services Liaison. He resides in Taylors, S.C.
