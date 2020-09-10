POTSDAM — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Clarkson’s restrictions on visitors and gathering sizes on campus, the university will not hold its annual early morning 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at Clarkson’s World Trade Center 9-11 Memorial Sculpture.
With Clarkson’s ROTC Cadets, President Tony Collins will be sending on Friday a special video message to the university community, alumni, friends and neighbors to commemorate our annual remembrance of those who perished in the terrorists attack, the first-responders who went to the scenes to render assistance, and the women and men who defend our freedoms in our Armed Services.
The Golden Knights Army and Air Force ROTC Battalion will be doing its annual 9-11 Memorial Run in the village of Potsdam in small, socially distanced groups separated by time, spaces and routes that will all lead to the 9-11 memorial during the day. This year there will only be cadets and assigned university personnel running together.
A World Trade Center Sculpture on campus memorializes the nearly 3,000 people who perished in the attacks on American soil on 9-11-2001, including four Clarkson alumni: Peter A. Klein ’87, Paul R. Hughes ’85, Richard J. O’Connor ’75, and R. Mark Rasweiler ’70. At the annual event, the University also pauses to acknowledge the many alumni, north country and Mohawk Nation first-responders who went to New York City and Washington, D.C., in those early days, weeks and months to render assistance as well as pays tribute to the women and men who defend our freedoms in our Armed Services.
The steel in Clarkson’s World Trade Center Memorial is from the 55th floor of the World Trade Center’s south tower. Clarkson alumnus Michael Bielawa ’85 was one of a group who led the 9-11 clean-up at the World Trade Center. After his first-hand experience with the disaster, Bielawa requested that the New York City Office of Emergency Management donate steel from the World Trade Center to Clarkson to be used for a memorial. Several years of planning and fund-raising led to the installation of a memorial at Clarkson in 2005.
This site was dedicated as a memorial to the four alumni’s lives lost in the World Trade Center attacks. Each of the alumni’s names is engraved above a light installed in the foundation of the structure, and at night the lights shine upon the structural beams.
