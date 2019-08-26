POTSDAM — Clarkson University’s downtown campus now features a modern event and conference space in Old Main, at 55 Main St. In addition to hosting University events, the facility is available for community bookings for meetings, parties, lunches, conferences, training sessions, fundraisers, alumni events, and more.
The new space has a capacity for 200 guests depending upon room configuration and includes full audio/video/wi-fi integration, multiple table/chair set-ups, ambient lighting and elevator access.
Old Main first opened its doors in 1896 when the higher education institution was founded to honor the late local entrepreneur, humanitarian and community citizen Thomas S. Clarkson. The building is an iconic example of construction using Potsdam Sandstone, a nearly-pure quartz red stone that was mined from the local quarries owned by the Clarkson family in the 19th and early 20th century.
The Old Main renovation project was completed by Northern Tier Construction, who worked with architects at Brooks Washburn, Architect, PC to deliver a space that features historical design while also integrating advanced technology. This historic venue has been beautifully restored to be suitable for many different types of events just as it was during its first century of service to the college and local communities.
