POTSDAM — Clarkson University celebrates another course to earn the Quality Matters (QM) Certification Mark following a rigorous review process. ED571 Middle Adolescence Literacy course is now recognized for its achievements in quality course design and joins the others in QM’s directory of certified courses.
The QM Certification Mark is the internationally recognized symbol of online and blended course design quality and signifies Clarkson’s ongoing commitment to creating learning environments that provide learners with a clear pathway to success.
The certification is the result of Clarkson’s dedication to continuous improvement, including the innovative work of Clarkson’s Teaching & Learning Corner team and course faculty member Judith Morley.
The QM Official Review provided independent validation of the quality, learner-focused course design found in ED571. Reviews are conducted by QM-Certified Reviewers and use the Quality Matters Rubric and associated Standards, which are based on research and best practices. A course earns the QM Certification Mark once it meets QM Rubric Standards at the 85% threshold or better and meets all Essential Standards.
Since 2017, Clarkson has used the Quality Matters Rubric as a guideline in all course development and revision. The QM Rubric and process supports Clarkson’s mission to provide quality online learning to students. Instructors at Clarkson interested in pursuing QM certification for their online or blended learning course are encouraged to contact the Teaching & Learning Corner at tlc@clarkson.edu to learn more.
