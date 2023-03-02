Clarkson University course receives Quality Matters certification

POTSDAM — Clarkson University’s New York State Requirements for Teachers course earned the Quality Matters (QM) Certification Mark following a rigorous review process. The QM Certification Mark is the internationally recognized symbol of online and blended course design quality and represents Clarkson’s ongoing commitment to creating learning environments that provide learners with a clear pathway to success.

The certification is the result of Clarkson’s dedication to continuous improvement, including the professional leadership by Senior Instructional Designer Loretta Driskel and Assistant Professor Patricia Rand. ED502 NYS Requirements for Teachers is required of all teachers pursuing a Masters of Arts in Teaching degree at Clarkson University.

