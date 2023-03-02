Clarkson University course receives Quality Matters certification

POTSDAM — Clarkson University’s New York State Requirements for Teachers course earned the Quality Matters (QM) Certification Mark following a rigorous review process. The QM Certification Mark is the internationally recognized symbol of online and blended course design quality and represents Clarkson’s ongoing commitment to creating learning environments that provide learners with a clear pathway to success.
The certification is the result of Clarkson’s dedication to continuous improvement, including the professional leadership by Senior Instructional Designer Loretta Driskel and Assistant Professor Patricia Rand. ED502 NYS Requirements for Teachers is required of all teachers pursuing a Masters of Arts in Teaching degree at Clarkson University.
“It is great to know this course meets the highest standard of quality in online learning. Our adult learners rely on the consistent design and ease of access to materials they need to be successful,” Rand said. “As we are preparing successful teachers, it is critical we put forth a model of quality they can draw from.” This course is listed on the QM directory of certified courses.
Clarkson’s institutional participation in Quality Matters is vital to achieving adherence to online learning quality standards. Clarkson is among a third of all institutions who recommend courses to obtain QM certification. The balance of all other institutions require all or at least some of their online courses to meet quality assurance standards according to CHLOE 2021, a survey of chief online officers (Garrett 2021). Instructors who are interested in pursuing QM certification for their online or blended learning course are encouraged to contact the Clarkson’s Teaching & Learning Corner at tlc@clarkson.edu to learn more.
Clarkson University has been recognized by Quality Matters for the following courses:
ED502 - NYS Requirements for Teachers, Patricia Rand, Feb 27, 2023
BIE555 - Research Ethics, Sharmella R Martin Bernardo Garcia Camino Feb 02, 2023
OM680 Strategic Project Management, Michael Bissonette Dec 12, 2022
OM650 Operations Strategy and International Competitiveness, Jon Brink Oct 18, 2022
ED571 Middle Adolescence Literacy, Judy Morley Apr 20, 2022
TE540 Foundations of Teaching TESOL, Karen Gregory & Gretchen Oliver Feb 17, 2022
BIE573 Interpersonal Skills and Communication, Ellen Tobin Ballato Dec 08, 2021
ED573 Virtual Learning in the P-12 Classroom, Erin Blauvelt Mar 12, 2021
EE603/ME578/BOE620 Statistical Methods for Reliability and Life Data Analysis, Daniel Eno Dec 03, 2020
OM603 Decision Analysis & Supply Chain Modeling, William MacKinnon Mar 19, 2020
BIE 577 Managerial Epidemiology - Managerial Epidemiology, Jane Oppenlander May 03, 2019
EM680 Decision Analysis and Risk Management, William MacKinnon Oct 26, 2018
HC602 Advanced Statistics and Data Visualization, Jane Oppenlander Jun 22, 2018
Clarkson University uses the Quality Matters Rubric as a guideline in all course development and revision. The QM Rubric and process fit perfectly into our mission of providing quality online courses to students.
Grounded in research. Driven by best practices. A community that puts learners first. Quality Matters (QM) is the global organization leading quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments. It provides a scalable quality assurance system for online and blended learning used within and across organizations. When you see QM Certification Marks on courses or programs, it means they have met QM Course Design Standards or QM Program Review Criteria in a rigorous review process.
