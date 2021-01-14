POTSDAM — Clarkson University is featured in the new college guidebook Colleges Worth Your Money, which is now available for consumer purchase.
Clarkson is one of only 150 institutions that were selected for inclusion in the first edition of the annual college guide. Each college profile contains more than 75 data points, including admission stats, salary and ROI figures, information on companies that recruit on campus, where students land internships and jobs, and more.
The guidebook’s co-author, Michael Trivette, said that the profile of Clarkson is “overwhelmingly positive as it highlights the many unique ways in which a Clarkson education can benefit prospective college students.”
Colleges Worth Your Money has received several notable endorsements, including one from the American Library Association’s Booklist, which calls it “A succinct, affordable, and highly readable resource to suit the individual student looking for the perfect collegiate match...a superb choice for high school libraries and counseling offices.”
Colleges Worth Your Money now available at major retail outlets, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Target, and Walmart. For more information on Clarkson Admissions, go to https://www.clarkson.edu/admissions.
