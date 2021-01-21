POTSDAM — Clarkson University’s Graduate School will be holding multiple live virtual information sessions for prospective students to learn more about Clarkson’s exceptional portfolio of graduate degree programs from the safety of their homes.
Clarkson offers graduate degree programs in a variety of fields including Business, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, and the Sciences. These virtual events start on Jan. 28. They are an opportunity to learn more about and the flexible, affordable advanced education Clarkson offers and are free and open to all; attendees simply need to register in advance at clarkson.edu/gradvirtual.
Virtual information sessions are a phenomenal opportunity for attendees to learn about the remarkable impact that Clarkson University graduates have across the globe. Attendees will also discover how Clarkson graduate students hone their skills for innovation, work collaboratively, and lead in a global world by increasing their competitive edge with specialized technical skills.
These sessions feature faculty, current students, and admissions counselors. Attendees will have the opportunity to:
Meet faculty and current students to learn what sets Clarkson graduate programs apart.
Explore curriculum to discover how our specialized, flexible programs can impact your career path.
Learn about application requirements from a graduate admissions counselor.
To register your attendance for one of Clarkson University Graduate School’s live virtual information sessions, please visit: clarkson.edu/gradvirtual.
Should you have any questions regarding these events or graduate study, please feel free to contact the Graduate Admissions Office at Clarkson University 518-631-9831 or graduate@clarkson.edu.
