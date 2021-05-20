POTSDAM — Graduating senior John (Jack) Garrett of Marblehead, Mass., was awarded the Levinus Clarkson Award during Clarkson University’s spring 2021 commencement ceremony. He was selected for the $1,000 award by a vote of the full University faculty based on his scholarship and promise of outstanding achievement.
The award was established by University founders Elizabeth and Frederica Clarkson in memory of their brother, Levinus, and was first awarded in 1909. This award and the Frederica Clarkson Award are traditionally given to the two top students in the graduating class.
Garrett earned a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering with a concentration in electrical power engineering, and minors in sustainable energy systems engineering, project management, and mathematics. He was a presidential scholar for all of his semesters at Clarkson and graduated with a 3.95 GPA. Garrett is a member of Clarkson’s academic, leadership, mathematics, engineering, and electrical engineering honors societies, was the vice president and electrical engineering lead for the Formula Electric SPEED team, and helped establish the IEEE (Institute for Electrical and Electronics Engineers) student branch at Clarkson. Garrett also received the John W. Estey Outstanding Scholar Award from the IEEE Power and Energy Society for IEEE Region 1, one of only seven recipients across the U.S. and Canada.
Garrett has spent time as a Solar Design Engineering Intern at GE Solar, Facilities Electrical Engineering Intern at Intel, Electrical Design Engineering Intern at Tesla’s Gigafactory 1, and was a Project Engineering Intern at Tesla’s headquarters. While on campus, Garrett was a research assistant with the Center for Identification Technology Research (CITeR) and the Power Systems and Controls Laboratory, a teaching assistant for the Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) department, a student worker for the Career Center, and a tutor for the Student Success Center. Garrett received both the Commendable Service award and Commendable Leadership award twice from Phalanx, Clarkson’s highest honor society, before being inducted into Phalanx in the Spring of 2020.
After graduation, Garrett plans to move to Lappeenranta, Finland, to pursue a master’s of science degree in electrical engineering at LUT University after receiving the Fulbright-LUT University Graduate Award. After earning his master’s degree, he hopes to continue advancing renewable energy and energy storage technologies in an effort to combat climate change for a sustainable future.
