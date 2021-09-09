POTSDAM — Clarkson University has invited members of the regional community to gather Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8:25 a.m., for an outdoor ceremony at Clarkson’s World Trade Center Memorial Sculpture for its annual remembrance ceremony.
This ceremony will mark the 20th year since the attacks on American soil on Sept. 11, 2001. Almost 3,000 people perished, including four Clarkson University alumni.
The steel in Clarkson’s World Trade Center Memorial is from the 55th floor of the World Trade Center’s south tower. Clarkson alumnus Michael Bielawa ‘85 was among those who led the 9/11 clean-up at the World Trade Center.
After his first-hand experience with the disaster, Bielawa requested that the New York City Office of Emergency Management donate steel from the World Trade Center to Clarkson to be used for a memorial. Several years of planning and fund-raising led to the installation of a memorial at Clarkson in 2005.
This site is dedicated as a memorial to the four alumni’s lives lost in the World Trade Center attacks. Each of the alumni’s names, Peter A. Klein ’87, Computer Programmer with Marsh McLennan; Paul R. Hughes ’85, Computer Analyst Supervisor with Marsh USA Insurance Company; Richard J. O’Connor ’75, Sr. Vice President Marsh-McLennan; and R. Mark Rasweiler ’70, Vice President Marsh-McLennan, is engraved above a light installed in the foundation of the structure, and at night the lights shine upon the structural beams.
The event is open to the public and members of local rescue squads, fire or police departments, the military, and veterans are invited to attend and be in uniform if they choose. Clarkson’s ROTC units will be presenting the colors at the Remembrance Ceremony.
If inclement weather forces the event to go inside to the Student Center, the university requests only vaccinated individuals to attend beyond their campus community members. Mask wearing is required on campus indoors by everyone.
