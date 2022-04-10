POTSDAM — George “Duff” Crochiere ‘25, an honors student at Clarkson University, was awarded the Department of Defense Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation Scholarship.
This award provides students with full tuition for up to five years, mentorship, summer internships, a stipend and full-time employment with the Department of Defense after graduation. This unique opportunity offers students hands-on experience at one of over 200 innovative laboratories across the Army, Navy, Air Force and larger Department of Defense. During summer internships, SMART scholars work directly with an experienced mentor, gaining valuable technical skills. This summer, Crochiere will work at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine for his internship and he will then join them full-time when he graduates in 2025.
Crochiere, a Pepperell, Mass. native, is studying software engineering, with a focus on Application Development and Machine Learning.
The Department of Defense is committed to developing the Nation’s STEM talent and is the largest employer of federal scientists and engineers with nearly 150,000 civilian STEM employees working across the Department. DoD STEM activities support this mission by providing authentic learning experiences through a variety of education and outreach initiatives, such as the SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program. For over a decade, SMART has trained a highly-skilled STEM workforce that competes with the evolving trends of industry to support the next generation of science and technology for our nation.
For more information on the SMART Program or to learn how students can apply, please visit www.smartscholarship.org.
