POTSDAM — With the classic traditions of Ice Carnivals of the past, and the modern touches of fireworks and an ice carver demonstration, Clarkson University’s Cold Out Gold Out winter celebration is back for the fifth year in a row.
The north country is invited to join students and alumni for a weekend of hockey, outdoor ice skating, hot chocolate, horse-drawn carriage rides and more on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24 and 25.
The Clarkson men’s hockey team will play two games against Arizona State University on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. The women’s team will also be playing two games that weekend starting with Dartmouth College on Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday against Harvard University at 3 p.m.
Saturday at 1 p.m., there will be a Crafty Kids event that will provide plenty of family-friendly activities in the Main Event Tent on Cheel Lawn, including an ice cream sundae bar donated by Stewart’s Shops, a meet and greet with members of the men’s and women’s hockey teams and free boxes of popcorn. Green and gold necklaces and pom-poms will be given out prior to the women’s hockey game at 3 p.m.
The alumni hockey game begins at 6 p.m. on the outdoor ice rink which coincides with the fireworks presentation at 6:10 p.m. Come early and grab some of the great swag that will be handed out prior to the men’s hockey game at 7:30 p.m. Stick around after the game for outdoor skating under the stars or the Ice Bash, which will feature a 12-foot ice bar!
COGO weekend would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors. To view a full list of sponsors, please visit: http://cuonline.clarkson.edu/sponsors20
For more information and a full schedule of events visit http://cuonline.clarkson.edu/cogo.
