POTSDAM — Clarkson University Adjunct Instructor of Communication & Media Zachary Miller is producing a new podcast starring reality TV star and QVC host Kim Gravel.
Miller’s production company, Uncommon Audio, is producing “LOL with Kim Gravel” with Miller at the helm.
“I’ve known and admired Kim since we worked together on her show, “Kim of Queens,” more than eight years ago,” says Miller. “Coming together again for this project was a dream come true for me. Her unique voice and extraordinary talent resonate with audiences and will make LOL a can’t-miss podcast.”
“LOL with Kim Gravel” premiered on May 20 across all podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, Stitcher, and iHeart Radio. In its pre-launch, the show reached -17 on Apple Podcasts U.S. Comedy interview charts and -86 in the U.S. Comedy category.
Gravel is a reality TV star and entrepreneur, described as a modern Southern woman who calls it like it is, and has fun along the way. In every episode of the podcast Kim and a guest explore a subject from their real lives, from relationships and sex, to business and success.
New episodes of “LOL with Kim Gravel” will be released every Thursday.
Miller’s Uncommon Audio is a full-service podcast production company located in northern New York. To learn more, visit uncommonaudio.com
For more information or to listen, visit LOLKim.com.
