POTSDAM — Lenn Johns, the Founding Dean of Clarkson’s Lewis School of Health Sciences, has been named to a three-year term to the board of the Northern Area Health Education Center, Inc.
The Northern Area Health Education Center (NAHEC), through collaborative efforts, improves access to quality healthcare by making improvements in the supply, training, development, and distribution of health professionals across various county areas. Their Pipeline to Practice approach connects students to careers, professionals to communities, and communities to better health.
As part of the larger New York State AHEC System, NAHEC is one of nine centers in the State of New York offering statewide capacity for addressing healthcare workforce needs. NAHEC was established in 2001 and is working to improve health care access, delivery, and outcomes in a 5-county region of Northern New York. The NAHEC service area is home to hospitals and health care providers located in predominantly rural areas. There are numerous geographic pockets of federally designated Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) and Medically Underserved Areas (MUAs) within the NAHEC region, specifically in the areas of primary health care, mental health care, and dental health care.
NAHEC CEO, Richard Merchant, stated, “We are very fortunate to have Dr. Johns join the NAHEC Board of Directors. Clarkson University is a key partner in ensuring delivery of expertly trained healthcare professionals in our region.”
Johns was named the Founding Dean of the Lewis School of Health Sciences in October of 2020. He is dedicated to rural healthcare and serving his community. “Having grown up in a rural farming community in northwestern Pennsylvania, what attracts me to Clarkson is the opportunity to impact the access and quality of healthcare in rural communities — and not just here, but also where our graduates go to build rewarding careers and personal lives,” said Johns.
Johns has an undergraduate degree from Lock Haven University, a master of science degree in biology from Bucknell University, and a Ph.D. in cellular and molecular biology from the University of Vermont. He has held many previous positions in his career and served 18 years in academic leadership roles. He was the Founding Director of the Athletic Training Program at Quinnipiac University, served as the Chair of Athletic Training & Sports Medicine, and as the Director of General Education at the institution.
He was a Research Fellow for Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Interim Chair of Diagnostic Imaging at Quinnipiac University, and held several faculty appointments at UW-Parkside and Quinnipiac. He also served on the editorial board of the Journal of Athletic Training for 18 years and 12 years as a research committee member of the National Athletic Trainers’ Research Education Foundation.
