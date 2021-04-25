POTSDAM — Clarkson University is one of the nation’s top colleges for students seeking a superb education with great career preparation at an affordable price, according to the Princeton Review.
The education services company named Clarkson as a Best Value College for 2021 in a feature the company posted on its website April 20. The feature profiles 200 schools that the Princeton Review selected out of more than 650 institutions the company considered and surveyed for this year’s project. Clarkson is also ranked in the top 20 for Best Career Services and for Best Alumni Networks for Private Schools; and in their Top 50 Undergrad Entrepreneurship list.
The Princeton Review chose its Best Value Colleges for 2021 based on data the company collected from its surveys of administrators at more than 650 colleges in 2019-20. The company also factored in data from its surveys of students attending the schools as well as PayScale.com com surveys of alumni of the schools about their starting and mid-career salaries and job satisfaction figures.
In all, the Princeton Review crunched more than 40 data points to tally ROI (Return on Investment) ratings of the colleges that determined its selection of the 200 schools for the 2021 project. Topics covered everything from academics, cost, and financial aid to graduation rates, student debt, alumni salaries, and job satisfaction.
“The schools we name as our Best Value Colleges for 2021 comprise only just over 1% of the nation’s four-year colleges,” said Robert Franek, the Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief in a prepared statement. “They are distinctive in their programs, size, region, and type, yet they are similar in three areas. Every school we selected offers outstanding academics, generous financial aid and/or a relatively low cost of attendance, and stellar career services. We salute Clarkson for these exceptional offerings and recommend it highly to college applicants and parents.”
The Princeton Review gave Clarkson an ROI rating score of 87 out of 99. In the company’s profile of Clarkson, The Princeton Review editors praise the school for its “highly-collaborative community that ignites connections across fields, industries, and cultures,” and quote from Clarkson students who described the college as “a “home away from home,” and there are “ample things to do around campus. There is a wide spread of non-academic interests and clubs such as “The Outing Club (which) is the biggest club on campus.”
The Princeton Review is also widely known for its college rankings in dozens of other categories, many of which are reported in its annual book, The Best 386 Colleges, published in August. Clarkson was ranked on that list, as well as Best Northeastern Colleges, and the Princeton Review’s Green Colleges List, published in October.
