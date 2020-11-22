POTSDAM — Clarkson University offers one of the best courses of study for students aspiring to become entrepreneurs according to The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine.
The Princeton Review, the education services company known for its many annual college and graduate school rankings, selected Clarkson for its list, Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies for 2021.
In its profile on Clarkson, The Princeton Review salutes the school for its highly-collaborative community that creates connections across fields, industries, and cultures.
“This recognition provides strong evidence of the quality, rigor and relevance of our degree programs, in general, and our innovation and entrepreneurship undergraduate program, in particular,” Augustine Lado, Dean of Clarkson’s David D. Reh School of Business said of the Princeton Review ranking in a press release from the college. “With our interdisciplinary academic programs, robust co-curricular and extra-curricular, and required global experiential programs, we cultivate an entrepreneurial spirit and mindset, and prepare the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders to address business and societal challenges and create shared prosperity.”
“Our graduates have excelled in industry, creating their own businesses, and assuming leadership positions in major companies. Our faculty are globally recognized for their cutting-edge research and scholarship, and innovative approaches to teaching and curriculum development, which enable students to realize their leadership potential.”
This project, now in its 15th year, names the top 50 undergraduate and the top 50 graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies in rank order at www.princetonreview.com/entrepreneur. The full lists, as well as The Princeton Review’s in-depth profiles of the schools, are accessible there for free.
Entrepreneur magazine, The Princeton Review’s publishing partner on this project since 2006, posted the ranking lists on its website at www.entrepreneur.com/topcolleges.
The Princeton Review selected the schools and tallied its rankings based on its summer 2020 survey of administrators at more than 300 undergraduate and graduate schools offering entrepreneurship studies. The survey asked administrators more than 60 questions about their school’s commitment to entrepreneurship studies inside and outside the classroom. The Princeton Review analyzed more than 40 survey data points to determine the school lists and rankings for 2021. Information about the company’s methodology for the rankings is posted on the company website.
“The schools that made our ranking lists for 2021 all offer exceptional entrepreneurship programs,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor in chief. “Their faculties are outstanding. Their courses have robust experiential components, and their students receive outstanding mentoring and networking support. We strongly recommend these fine schools to anyone considering a college major or graduate degree in this burgeoning field.”
Clarkson also appears on The Princeton Review’s Best 386 Colleges, Best Value Colleges, Best Northeastern Colleges, and Green Colleges. Clarkson also ranks highly in terms of Best Alumni Network, Best Career Placement, and Best Career Services.
Note: All schools that participate in The Princeton Review survey for this project are considered for the ranking lists. Schools that do not participate are ineligible for consideration.
The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University.
