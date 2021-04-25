POTSDAM — After careful consideration of the resources available in the north country, travel restrictions, and gathering size limits, and in line with public health protocols, Clarkson University has determined that it cannot host an on-campus gathering for reunion in July. The health and safety of the university’s guests and fellow north country residents is a top priority, a news release from the school said.
The new plan is to host a Fall Festival on Sept. 17 and 18 for the 50th anniversary class years from 1970 and 1971, along with Golden Knight Award Recipients from 2020 and 2021 and the Lifetime Engagement Award Recipients from 2021. (Woodstock Award Recipients from 2020 and 2021, as well as the Stub Baker Award Recipients will be honored during Cold Out Gold Out Weekend). In addition to the on-campus celebration, Clarkson is working with the village to plan fall activities for the community that weekend.
Alumni from all classes are invited to join a full virtual Reunion from July 6 to 10. Staple events, such as the President’s Town Hall, Dine with your Dean Discussions, and the announcement of the 2021 Alumni Association Award recipients will all be available via computer! Registration will open in June (clarkson.edu/reunion).
