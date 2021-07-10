POTSDAM — Robert Stanton, a Clarkson University physics graduate student, received second prize in last month’s Excited States and Nonadiabatic Dynamics CyberTraining Workshop. The prizes are based on students’ project presentations and coursework documentation.
Stanton is part of the research group of Assistant Professor of Physics Dhara J. Trivedi and works in the area of host-guest interactions in metal-organic framework with applications weighted toward healthy world solutions.
“Robert has contributed to four research publications and was recognized with the 2020 graduate student award by the American Chemical Society,” says Trivedi. “This workshop prize is a significant achievement for a student in his field.”
Stanton, a Massachusetts native, graduated from Bridgewater State University with a degree in physics. After finishing his Ph.D. at Clarkson, he hopes to continue in academia, pursuing a career in research.
The workshop had more than 55 participants from all across the world, including Harvard, UC Irvine, IIT Bombay, Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia, University of Bremen, and ETH Zurich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.