POTSDAM — Emma Russell ‘23, a Clarkson University physics and chemical engineering double major from Albany, has received the 2021 Undergraduate Student Award from the Division of Environmental Chemistry of the American Chemical Society.
The award provides motivation to undergraduate students, who are working in areas related to environmental chemistry, to continue in the field. The award criteria are based upon a student’s transcripts and record of research productivity.
“This is a significant achievement for a rising junior, who joined the research team just six months ago,” says Assistant Professor of Physics Dhara J. Trivedi, who heads up the research group where Russell works.
Russell’s research is in the area of capturing toxic oxo-anions from water using metal-organic frameworks. “During the project, she became proficient in the concepts of environmental chemistry as well as in the computational portion of the project,” says Trivedi.
Russell is now working on a draft manuscript of the findings of her project, which she presented in April at Clarkson’s Spring Research and Project Showcase.
