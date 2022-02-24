POTSDAM — Clarkson President Tony Collins recently made a trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with several New York representatives, including Senator Chuck Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative Elise Stefanik.
“Clarkson University and the higher education sector in New York are fortunate to be represented by federal leaders who understand the role colleges and universities have as economic anchors in regional communities as well as the contributions that institutions like Clarkson make in research, technological innovation and workforce development that improve American competitiveness in the global world,” Collins said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate the bipartisan support and engagement of these leaders who work hard for New Yorkers and with us as partners as we continue to grow and collaborate with industry on solutions that make a difference.”
