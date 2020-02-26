POTSDAM — Professor Silvana Andreescu will host a webinar on March 12 that will explore future uses of nanocellulose, an emerging and exciting material for energy, food, environmental and biomedical applications.
Andreescu is the Egon Matijević Endowed Chair in Chemistry and Professor of Bioanalytical Chemistry, and is also Co-Director of the Center for Advanced Materials Processing, a New York State Center for Advanced Technology at Clarkson. Her expertise and research interests are in the areas of bioanalytical chemistry, electrochemistry, bionanotechnology, biosensing and environmental nanotechnology.
Nanocellulose is derived from cellulose in the form of cellulose nanocrystals, cellulose nanofibers, or bacterial nanocellulose and is produced from wood pulp by acid hydrolysis.
Unique properties of nanocellulose makes it a promising candidate for use in a variety of applications. For example, nanocellulose can be used as a reinforcing agent to improve the native properties of materials and impart additional functions like antimicrobial, oxygen barrier, and more. In papermaking and packaging, it can be used to produce lighter, more biodegradable and stronger materials while its antimicrobial properties have applications in the biomedical field. While the properties of nanocellulose are only beginning to be explored, its promise to replace traditional materials and manufacturing is high.
Andreescu, along with the Pulp and Paper Innovation & Resources Work Group, will present the webinar on March 12 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Anyone interested in the webinar can register at this link: https://conta.cc/38VT1R0.
