POTSDAM — Clarkson University Professor of Computer Science Chuck Thorpe has been named the chair of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) - USA Research & Development Policy Committee.
The committee develops and disseminates positions on engineering and defense research and development policies and programs in the United States within the scope of, or affecting, IEEE’s technical expertise.
R&D Policy Committee’s priorities include increasing federal investments in science and engineering R&D, including university research and education initiatives; advocating sound R&D technology policies that advance US technology industries; and revitalizing U.S. high-tech manufacturing, including appropriate incentives for businesses to locate R&D and manufacturing operations in the United States.
Thorpe is a Fellow of the IEEE as well as a Fellow of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI). He has served on six different studies for the National Academies, as well as multiple national and international advisory committees.
Read more at https://ieeeusa.org/volunteers/committees/rdpc.
