POTSDAM — Clarkson University Professor of Computer Science Jeanna N. Matthews has been named the vice chair of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) - USA AI Policy Committee.
AI, or artificial intelligence, is the theory and development of computer systems that are able to perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence and is a rapidly emerging technology.
While AI can be an effective and efficient enabler for national security and social good, and has significant potential for a wide range of commercial applications, there yet are a number of issues to be acknowledged and address by society. Increasingly, AI applications significantly impact every aspect of American society, with implications for the economy, public safety, privacy, and governmental applications.
The AI Policy Committee brings together IEEE members with experience and expertise in the various disciplines used in scientific field of AI to address the public policy needs of the science and technology community working with this important emerging technology.
The committee publishes position statements that reflect a consensus viewpoint of IEEE’s U.S. membership, and which IEEE-USA staff will use to guide advocacy efforts within the United States.
Matthews’ research focuses on securing societal decision-making processes and supporting the rights of individuals in a world of automation. She received a 2018-2019 Brown Institute Magic Grant to research differences in DNA software programs used in the criminal justice system.
She is the author of numerous academic publications related to AI and AI policy in venues such as and Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence’s (AAAI) AI Magazine and the AAAI/ACM Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Ethics, and Society.
Matthews is an affiliate and past fellow at Data and Society, an independent nonprofit research organization that studies the social implications of data and automation, producing original research to ground informed, evidence-based public debate about emerging technology.
A senior member of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), Matthews is a member of the ACM Council, an ACM Distinguished Speaker, founding co-chair of the ACM Technology Policy Subcommittee on Artificial Intelligence and Algorithm Accountability, and a member of the ACM Technology Policy Committee.
Read more at ieeeusa.org/volunteers/committees/aiaspc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.