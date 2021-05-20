POTSDAM — Shane Rogers, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering in Clarkson University’s Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering, was awarded the Distinguished Teaching Award during the University’s spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.
The $1,500 prize is given “in recognition of the importance of superior teaching.” Candidates are nominated for the award by Clarkson alumni, and the final selection is made by a faculty committee.
Rogers teaches undergraduate courses in environmental biotechnology, water and wastewater engineering, sustainable water resources management, and environmental engineering.
His research focuses on the fate, transport, and vectoring of microbial and chemical stressors in the environment, including risks associated with exposure to microbial agents in air, water, soils, and produce grown for human consumption. His biotechnology development activities include macroalgae cultivation for nutrient bioextraction from wastewater treatment plant ocean outfalls, and through collaborations, biosensors for pathogen detection and measuring oxidative stress in antibiotic-resistant microorganisms, small-scale anaerobic digester development, and electrical discharge plasma reactors for sterilization of liquid foods and water.
His wastewater epidemiology research has become a national hot topic during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rogers and his team developed a wastewater surveillance program to continuously monitor virus shedding on the Clarkson campus, other campuses, and in municipalities.
Rogers is a Fulbright Scholar, in 2013 he received the Tau Beta Pi Faculty Award, the Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Award in 2011, and the Clarkson University Student Association Outstanding Teacher Award in 2010. In 2009 he was awarded the American Society for Engineering Education and the St. Lawrence Section Outstanding Teaching Award. In 2008 he received the McKee Groundwater Protection, Restoration, and Sustainable Use Medal. He is a two-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Superior Achievement Recognition Award, recipient of the Iowa State University Research Excellence Award and received first place in the 2000 Association of Environmental Engineering and Science Professors/Montgomery Watson Consulting Engineers M.S. Thesis Award competition.
Rogers received his B.S. in civil engineering and his M.S. and Ph.D. in civil and environmental engineering from Iowa State University.
Rogers is also co-owner of a provisional patent. He has been at Clarkson since 2007.
