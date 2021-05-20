POTSDAM — Amber Stephenson, an associate professor of healthcare management in Clarkson University’s Reh School of Business, was awarded the John W. Graham Jr. Faculty Research Award during the University’s spring 2021 commencement ceremony today.
The $1,500 research account is presented to “faculty members who have shown promise in engineering, business, liberal arts or scientific research.”
Stephenson’s research focuses on how women leaders experience gender bias and how professional identity, or defining the self-concept by affiliation with a professional role, affects perceptions and behaviors. Her research on how women leaders experience gender bias — and particularly the Gender Bias Scale that she and her colleagues created and validated — has been internationally recognized. In 2020, she was invited to present her research to a group of leaders from Pakistan at the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program.
Also in 2020, she was awarded a fellowship by the University of Essex in the UK, and was scheduled to present at the Gender Work and Organisation conference also in the UK, though both were postponed due to COVID-19.
In terms of impact, the Gender Bias Scale which measures the experience of 15 different types of gender bias featured in the article “Measuring the invisible: Development and multi-industry validation of the Gender Bias Scale for Women Leaders” published in Human Resource Development Quarterly, has the No, 1 highest Altmetric score (499) of the journal and is within the top 5% of all research outputs scored by Altmetric.
Her research was further disseminated via an article in the Conversation (“New tool to measure gender bias in the workplace may help finally eliminate it”) which had more than 9,400 reads and was republished by over 20 other news media outlets such as Yahoo! News, Foreign Affairs, and Ladders. It was also featured in the Academic Minute, hosted by the President of the Association of American Colleges and Universities.
Her research has also been influential in practical settings. In 2019, she was an invited Keynote Speaker at the Saratoga Hospital Medical Group to discuss gender bias and the gender wage gap in medicine. Additionally, she has worked with multiple entities (e.g. Canadian Orthopedic Association, a private engineering firm, etc.) who have expressed interest in using her scale with their own employees.
In addition to her gender bias scholarship, Amber has also been recognized for her other research streams which further shows her consistent quality. In 2018, her research was recognized by the Johnson A. Edosomwan Leadership Institute and in 2016 she was one of five recipients nationally to receive the AcademyHealth Presidential Award for New Health Services Researchers.
Stephenson teaches organizational behavior and organization theory courses, such as health systems management and structural dynamics of healthcare organizations in the Healthcare Management MBA program. In 2018, she received the Reh School of Business Teaching Excellence Award.
Stephenson received her doctorate in Administration and Leadership Studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master’s of public health from West Chester University. She is a member of the Academy of Management (AOM; Health Care Management, Organizational Behavior, and Gender & Diversity in Organizations Divisions), AcademyHealth, and American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.