ALBANY — Clarkson University professors Devon Shipp, director of the Center of Advanced Materials Processing, and Stefan Grimberg, co-director of the Center of Excellence in Healthy Water Solutions, are among the local speakers who will present next week at a statewide virtual event.
NYSTAR, Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation, and FuzeHub, the statewide center for the New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NY MEP), will host the New York State Innovation Asset Showcase virtually on Tuesday and Wednesday. Over 200 people have already registered for the virtual event, which will focus on the state’s vibrant innovation ecosystem and its critical role in driving economic recovery.
The two-day, webinar showcase will feature dynamic informational programming and networking opportunities to build connections that can drive business growth. It is a free event and open to all involved or interested in New York’s innovation ecosystem.
“New York state has built innovation infrastructure that reaches every region of the Empire State, and we want new and innovative tech companies to know we’re here to help during this difficult time for our economy,” NYSTAR Senior Vice President and Executive Director Matt Watson said. “This critical network of innovation resources will play a vital role in our state’s technology-led economic recovery, and our Innovation Asset Showcase will highlight how it’s already working with industry to propel us forward.”
Designed to showcase companies and researchers at the forefront of emerging technology and advancements in production capabilities, the New York State Innovation Asset Showcase will feature panel discussions focused on various industry clusters and the latest innovation trends. They include:
• Advanced Materials and Supply Chain Innovation
• Cleantech, Energy and Environmental Innovations
• Digital Game Development
• Industry 4.0 and Modernizing Manufacturing
• Data and Information Technologies
• Advanced Electronics and Photonics
• Biotechnology, Medical Technology and Life Sciences
• Food, Agricultural and Water Innovation
Startups, tech companies and established manufacturers will learn how to partner with NYSTAR-backed innovation assets and how to leverage their capabilities and expertise to expand their research and development, commercialize products and accelerate business growth.
“In previous years, FuzeHub has teamed up with NYSTAR to host a New York State Innovation Summit that would gather hundreds of attendees. It facilitated connections and collisions that led to collaboration and new innovation,” FuzeHub Executive Director Elena Garuc said. “This year, with in-person meetings limited, we knew we needed to find an alternative — because it has never been more important to bring people together to discuss technology-led economic growth. We’re excited so many people have already signed up to join this important dialogue.”
For more information and registration, visit https://fuzehub.com/nystar-innovation-asset-showcase/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.