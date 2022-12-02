Clarkson University professors win $1.43M equipment grant

Dr. Craig Merrett and Dr. Marcias Martinez

POTSDAM — Dr. Craig Merrett and Dr. Marcias Martinez of the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering recently won a $1.43M equipment grant from the Office of Naval Research. The grant will enable the acquisition of advanced material testing equipment for polymers, composites, and metals. The equipment will extend the testing capabilities within the Center for Advanced Material Processing (CAMP), the Holistic Structural Integrity (HolSIP) Laboratory, and the Aero-Servo-Thermo-Visco-Elasticity Laboratory (ASTVEL). Researchers and graduate students will be able to test materials from -40 ⁰C to 1200 ⁰C, and for a range of moisture levels.

This enhanced range of testing environments will further existing research on the fundamental behavior of polymers, composites and metals; and enable applied research improving structures and materials in the aerospace and maritime industries. Metals at high temperatures, polymers, and composites exhibit energy dissipation and a memory effect that are not well understood, but lead to observed creep and stress relaxation in components manufactured from these materials. The creep and stress relaxation cause dimensional issues for high precision assemblies, or contribute to incorrect estimates for the service life of a component. These behaviors are core elements of the field of viscoelasticity.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.