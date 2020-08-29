Clarkson University will receive a nearly $150,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, to be used for a project to investigate the social acceptance of robots among human workers in manufacturing and warehouse work.
“Taxpayer dollars will be utilized to support these students and faculty with their scientific efforts,” said Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in a press statement announcing the funding. “I look forward to witnessing the impact of this funding and this research on our North Country communities.”
