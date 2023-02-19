Clarkson receives nearly $400,000 NSF Award

POTSDAM — Clarkson University Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering Abul Basar Baki and Phillip White-Cree, coordinator of Indigenous community support and outreach and instructor of history at Clarkson, have received an award in the amount of $398,544 from the National Science Foundation (NSF), which will renew the Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) program called Aquatic Science, Engineering, and Technology (ASET).

The award will bring 10 undergraduates to Clarkson each summer for a 10-week research experience during the summers of 2023 to 2025. ASET will focus on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River watershed environmental research.

