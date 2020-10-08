POTSDAM — Dr. Farhana Sultana is an Associate Professor of Geography at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs of Syracuse University, where she is also the Research Director for Environmental Collaboration and Conflicts at the Program for the Advancement of Research on Conflicts and Collaboration. Dr. Sultana will present the 2020 Hopke Distinguished Lecture, Oct. 28, at 3:30 p.m. virtually through Zoom.
Her lecture is titled “Global Water Crises and How We Can Envision Just and Sustainable Futures.” Water affects all aspects of human and non-human life in complex ways. Sultana will speak about how global water crises are worsening, with nearly a billion people lacking safe, clean water daily. Increasing attention is being paid to the importance of water in broader issues of sustainability, development, and equity. This talk discusses how we can envision just and sustainable futures through water.
Dr. Sultana is an internationally recognized interdisciplinary scholar of political ecology, water governance, post‐colonial development, social and environmental justice, climate change, and feminism. Her research and scholar-activism draw from her experiences of having lived and worked on three continents as well as from her backgrounds in the natural sciences, social sciences, and policy experience. Prior to joining Syracuse, she taught at King’s College London and worked at United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). She is the author of several dozen publications.
The Hopke Lecture is supported by the Philip K. and Eleanor F. Hopke Endowment for the Institute for a Sustainable Environment (ISE). Philip and Eleanor Hopke have been contributors to the Clarkson community since 1989. The goal of the Hopke Lecture series is to continue Dr. Hopke’s tradition of making significant technical contributions to the fields of air quality, aerosol science, and atmospheric chemistry, as well as use scientific and technical knowledge to guide public policy decisions at the highest levels of government. In honor of Professor Hopke’s work, the annual Hopke Lecture features distinguished researchers who have significantly contributed to our understanding of the environment and have used this scientific understanding to guide policy. The Hopke Lecture series intends to stimulate interest in environmental research and motivate the participation of scientists in public policy.
To register and attend this event, please go to: connect.clarkson.edu/register/hopkelecture.
