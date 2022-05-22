POTSDAM — Graduating senior Kristen A. Goebel of Victor received the Levinus Clarkson Award during Clarkson University’s spring 2022 commencement ceremony on May 14. She was selected for the $1,000 award by a vote of the full University faculty based on her scholarship and promise of outstanding achievement.
The award was established by university founders Elizabeth and Frederica Clarkson in memory of their brother, Levinus, and was first awarded in 1909. This award and the Frederica Clarkson Award are traditionally given to the two top students in the graduating class.
Goebel, a member of the Honors Program, earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science and mathematics. She was a presidential scholar for all of her semesters at Clarkson and graduated with a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of the Pi Mu Epsilon math honor society.
During her time at Clarkson, Goebel has earned the Philip “Pinky” Ryan Memorial Award, the Hamlin/Darraugh Computer Science Outstanding Senior Award, the R. Gerald Bradshaw Award for Mathematics, and the Pi Mu Epsilon Sophomore Award for Mathematics.
Her research experience includes math research with Dr. Katie Kavanagh on agent-based modeling of agricultural communities (summer 2019 to present), a Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) at Lehigh University working on extending an artificial social media site used for research experiments (summer 2020), and an REU at George Mason University working on analyzing bug reports and creating tools to improve bug reporting (summer 2021). Last spring she also worked at C Speed LLC as a software engineer.
Goebel also served as Vice President of Clarkson’s GSA (Gender and Sexuality Alliance), was a member of the women’s cross country team, worked as a camp counselor, developed lesson materials for Clarkson’s IMPETUS summer program, and was a Teaching Assistant for Calculus III.
After graduation, Goebel will pursue a Ph.D. in computer science and artificial intelligence, researching applications of A.I. at Oregon State University as an OSU ARCS (Achievement Rewards for College Scientists) Foundation Scholar.
