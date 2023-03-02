Clarkson student’s art selected for Remington Museum exhibit

Dan Wellings

POTSDAM — Clarkson University senior Dan Wellings ‘23, a student in Communication, Media & Design, has had two pieces accepted to the College Student Juried Art Exhibit opening at the Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg, NY.

“I am honored to be presenting two experimental shorts, ‘Desolate’ and ‘Postmodern Art Tutorial,’” Wellings said. “I worked on these shorts during my time at Clarkson University.”

