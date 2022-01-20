POTSDAM — Mary Donnelly ’23, a biomolecular science undergraduate student at Clarkson University, will be an intern at the Los Alamos National Laboratory for the this summer, where she will work on method optimization for mass spectrometry and multi-omics pipelines.
Currently, Donnelly does research using mass spectrometry-based proteomics in the Biochemistry and Proteomics Lab, led by Associate Professor of Chemistry & Biomolecular Science Costel C. Darie.
Donelly’s work at the Los Alamos National Laboratory will involve harnessing proteomics and multi-omics data to develop new methods of quantifying and characterizing the molecular-scale effects of exposure to low-dose ionizing radiation using minimally invasive human samples.
“It is not common, nor easy to get an internship at Los Alamos National Laboratory, so I am thankful for such an opportunity”, said Donnelly. “I credit this achievement to the mentorship, training, and technical skills gained from working in the Biochemistry and Proteomics Lab”, she said.
