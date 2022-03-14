POTSDAM — Students from the Biochemistry & Proteomics Lab at Clarkson University will present their research at the American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology meeting, an international conference that will be held in Philadelphia, Pa., in April.
The students who will attend the conference include both graduate and undergraduate students. Madhuri Jayathirtha, Taniya Jayaweera and Danielle Whitham, are all Ph.D. students in the Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science, Isabelle Sullivan is a junior majoring in biology, and Shelby Alwine is a senior majoring in biomolecular science and also an Honors student. All these students are members of the Biochemistry & Proteomics Lab, led by Costel C. Darie, associate professor of chemistry and biomolecular science.
“It is my first time attending an international conference”, said Sullivan, “and I believe that it’s a great opportunity to interact with other scientists. I am looking forward to attending this conference.”
The research projects that will be presented are proteomics analysis of breast cancer, Jumping Translocation Protein (a proto-oncogene), lysosomal storage diseases (with Dr. Brindusa Alina Petre, a lab’s former Fulbright Fellow visitor), or evolutionary proteomics (with Drs. Thomas Holsen and Bernard Crimmins).
