Clarkson team wins Clean Snowmobile Challenge

For the third time in the past four years, the Clarkson SAE Diesel Snowmobile Team took top honors in the Diesel Division at the SAE Clean Snowmobile Challenge hosted by the Milwaukee Chapter of SAE. Clarkson University photo

POTSDAM — For the third time in the past four years, the Clarkson SAE Diesel Snowmobile Team took top honors in the Diesel Division at the SAE Clean Snowmobile Challenge hosted by the Milwaukee Chapter of SAE. The 2023 event was held at the World Championship Derby Complex in Eagle River, Wis., on Feb. 7 to 9.

The team of 11 students took northern Wisconsin by storm, winning the Best Design Award presented by Oshkosh Corp. The team also placed first in best fuel efficiency and in-service emissions sponsored by Sunoco Race Fuels and Michigan Tech. The addition of a new power steering system assisted the team in winning the Polaris Best Handling Award for the first time in addition to the Bosch Overall Top Class award.

