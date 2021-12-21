TALLAHASSEE — Darryl Scriven, the Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences at Clarkson University, will be honored this spring by his alma mater, Florida A&M University, during the College of Social Sciences, Arts, and Humanities annual Gallery of Distinction Enshirement.
Mr. Scriven earned bachelor of science degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy/Religion from Florida A&M University. He then received master’s and doctorate degrees in Philosophy from Purdue University.
Held annually since 1987, the event honors distinguished alumni of Florida A&M’s College of Social Sciences, Arts, and Humanities. The event will be held March 3-4, 2022 and features a portrait unveiling ceremony, reception, banquet, and a special performance by the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra.
Mr. Scriven is one of 20 distinguished graduates to be enshrined this year. He was appointed Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences and Fellow in the Shipley Center for Innovation in April of this year.
He began his career in academe as a Coca-Cola Fellow and a Graduate Instructor at Purdue University. He then joined the faculty at Wilberforce University and also served as the Director of the Honors Program and Interim Judicial Hearing Officer, he was also a member of the International Programs Committee and supervised student study abroad experiences in Tel Aviv, Israel and Cairo, Egypt. While at Wilberforce, Mr. Scriven was a Fulbright-Hays scholar to Morocco and Tunisia. Following his Fulbright experience, he joined the Department of English and Philosophy at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Mr. Scriven was then appointed to the Graduate Faculty of Purdue University and, later, Professor of Philosophy as well as Associate Director of Education at the Tuskegee University National Center for Bioethics in Research & Health Care. In this role, he supervised an interdisciplinary cohort of faculty and instructional staff in humanities, social science, and biological sciences who taught students and sought external funding from private granting agencies. There, Mr. Scriven was also Director of the Bioethics Honors Program, a collective of 65 talented students engaged in scholarship, research, and service-learning on the local, national, and international levels.
Following this, he returned to his alma mater to serve as Associate Professor of Philosophy and
Chairperson for the interdisciplinary Department of Visual Arts, Humanities and Theatre at Florida A&M University.
Mr. Scriven is a novelist, film-maker, co-founder of the African American Family Enrichment Institute, and speaks frequently at colleges and universities around the country. He and his wife, Dr. Latricia Edwards Scriven are the proud parents of three children; Destini, Faith, and Samuel.
