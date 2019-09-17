CANTON — SUNY Canton’s Career Ready Education and Success Training Center will present an open house Thursday to show off its latest program.
From 3 to 7 p.m. at Halford Hall on the SUNY Canton campus, prospective students and others will get a chance to see the school’s new Commercial Driver’s License Training program.
“What we have is a program for anyone interested in entering into the a professional truck driver’s career,” Arthur Garno Director of the CREST Center said. “It’s a CDL program that will provide Class A Driver’s License training.”
The program was put together because of outreach from the trucking industry in St. Lawrence County, Mr. Garno said.
A Class A license allows for the operation of a tractor-trailer. A Class A License also makes it legal to operate vehicles in the B and C class.
To be eligible to enter the program students need to 21-years-old, have a Class D license, have a driver’s abstract from the Department of Motor Vehicles, a Class A Learner’s Permit and a DOT physical.
The school will help students obtain the learner’s permit and find a location for a physical.
It is a seven-week program with classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
“We trying to make this so people that are already working in a lower paying job and want to make a little more money can come to this program and still keep working,” Mr. Garner said.
There are 20 hours of classroom time. Individual students will then need to schedule 30 hours of truck training with the instructor.
The training costs $5,750, Mr. Garner said. Because it is a non-credit program standard student financing is not available. For People who are unemployed, the New York State Department of Labor can provide assistance.
People who attend the open house will get a chance to see the equipment students will be using including the tractor, which the school is leasing from Route 11 Truck and Equipment Sales and Service and the trailer, given to the program by Pepsi Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers.
For information call 315-386-7197 or email crest@canton.edu.
