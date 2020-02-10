Class creates frozen replica of Satterlee Hall

A snow sculpture of SUNY Potsdam’s Satterlee Hall sits in the academic quad. Students in SUNY Potsdam’s 3D design class took advantage of the abundance of a medium and built snow sculptures on campus. The weather is expected to be unseasonably warm for the next few days, with high temperatures in the 30s. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
