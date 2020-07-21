NORWOOD — Progressing through the tables lined with sharpie markers and Clorox wipes, students hugged, laughed and mingled in the parking lot of Norwood-Norfolk Central School on Monday evening.
The parking lot appeared almost as a school day. Vehicles filtered in; a beat up Volkswagon, a Honda civic, a Chevy Silverado with a lift kit, a group of motorcycles. Students walked back and forth in everything from muddied Carhart boots to leather boat shoes and high-top sneakers, stopping to say hello and catch up with friends. They were gathering not for class, but in support of their late classmate, Braeden C. Bosjolie, 18, who died in a one-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday morning in Malone.
“He’s looking down on this and smiling,” Braeden’s mother Terri said recalling her son’s free spirited and friendly personality.
“I hope this brings something good out of it and these kids wake up,” Brad Bosjolie, Braeden’s father added.
At least a hundred students donning masks filtered through a socially distanced station in the parking lot to sign a fleece blanket and write messages of support to the Bosjolie family.
“We’re upset because it’s the loss of one of our own,” Superintendent James Cruikshank told the Times. “But it’s upsetting because we know how many kids are hurting. So, we’re trying to take care of our community and take care of our kids as best we can.”
Another station was set up on the other end of the parking lot for Tucker M. Ludlow, 16, of Norwood, who survived the crash and suffered serious injuries, but is now in stable condition. Bruce Cockburn songs played as the community signed a blanket for Mr. Ludlow.
“We recognize that children and the community need to process and we want to provide as much support as we can,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “So, what today is really intended for is for Braeden’s family to see the reaction and the outpouring of love and support and also the well wishes for Tucker on a recovery. And obviously, this is therapeutic for kids to grieve and we’re trying to support them as they go through that process.”
Mr. Cruikshank also noted in a letter to families earlier this week that counselors were available for students.
The incident comes only weeks after graduation as students have largely been separated from the school physically since March.
“This year has been difficult to say the least. However, an incident like this can never come at a good time. So, it’s kind of a punch in the gut to an already difficult situation,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
School officials took precautions to keep the gathering Monday safe and compliant with health department guidelines. All individuals were observed wearing masks, hand sanitizer was provided, markers were wiped down with Clorox wipes and tables were kept at least six feet from each other.
Two other young people were also involved in Sunday’s accident. Kylee R. Young, 20, of North Bangor, died after being thrown from the vehicle and Alyssa M. Forget, 16, of Malone, suffered serious injuries, but is currently in stable condition.
State police say their initial investigation showed the pickup truck carrying the four young people was traveling north on Webster Street in Malone when the driver lost control and rolled off the road. All four were ejected from the vehicle.
Mr. Ludlow and Ms. Forget were flown to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. Autopsies were performed on Mr. Bosjolie and Ms. Young at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh on Monday.
Calling hours for Mr. Bosjolie have been set for Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Graveside services will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Norwood. Current restrictions concerning COVID-19 will be followed.
