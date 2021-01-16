OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center has begun construction on a new Children’s Mental Health Unit with the help of a $100,000 donation from the CHMC Auxiliary.
The new Children’s Mental Health Unit will be a 12-bed unit for inpatient treatment for children ages 5 to 17 on the fourth floor of the hospital. The hospital is renovating 8,000 square feet of a previously unused obstetrics unit. Construction on the unit began in early December.
The inpatient unit is specifically designed to meet the developmental and psychiatric needs of children and adolescents who require more than outpatient mental health services. More than 900 children and adolescents present mental health challenges in the Claxton-Hepburn Emergency Department each year.
“Right now we have a huge issue with not being able to place inpatient care in a facility that is close or in a timely fashion,” said Amanda Hitterman, Claxton-Hepburn’s interim executive director of marketing and external relations. “You could have children in holding at our emergency department for several days because we can’t place them anywhere.”
Randy Fipps, Claxton-Hepburn administrator of system integration and behavioral health, described the new unit as an inpatient short-term stabilization unit with single bedrooms, activity areas for group therapy, individual rooms for individual therapy, and social worker and psychiatry offices to provide the patients with whatever level of services that they need.
“There is a growing challenge with providing the mental health services these children need,” Mr. Fipps said. “It will provide services we currently do not have enough of.”
This 12-bed unit will accommodate youth diagnosed with pediatric psychiatric disorders and staff health care professionals trained to work in the field. The therapies and treatments provided at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Children’s Mental Health Unit will improve quality of life and outcomes for patients. Patients will receive individualized, evidence-based treatment while also attending classes, meeting with their families and expressing themselves through supervised activities.
“It’s more of a short-term stabilization and then setting them up for success with the discharge to the services they need,” Mr. Fipps added.
The primary service area for the unit will be St. Lawrence County and second primary areas will cover several counties including Jefferson, Lewis, Franklin and Essex.
“There’s a huge need for this, there just aren’t enough services in the area for the need and demand,” Mr. Fipps said. “We’re expecting patients from everywhere to use this facility and service.”
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center will be hiring a director to oversee the day-to-day operation as well as medical staff, social workers, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners and people to work with the families to be able to get patients discharged to the appropriate services and support networks they need.
The Children’s Mental Health Unit is currently under construction and is expected to be operational by mid-2021.
