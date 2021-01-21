OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation received a $1,000 donation from the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters to purchase personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers.
The Council of Carpenters allotted more than $50,000 to purchase PPE for organizations throughout New York state.
“We are honored to be among the recipients of the Council’s generosity,” Richard Duvall, CHMC CEO & President said in a prepared statement, “Donations like these not only help us maintain our supplies but also show our staff how appreciated they are in the community.”
To provide meaningful support to the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation was formed in 1984. Our goal is to faithfully serve our community by listening to and advocating for their healthcare needs and concerns. Over the years, the foundation has invested over $46 million in new or renovated healthcare facilities and services for the people of the North Country. Over $21 million of that investment has come through the contributions of thousands of donors and the hard work of hundreds of volunteers who care deeply about the quality of life in their community.
