OGDENSBURG — Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations for staff members are underway at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (CHMC).
A recent shipment of vaccines allotted 300 doses to CHMC employees.
“Healthcare workers are not in a bubble —they are in the front lines all day, and then they have to go home. They want to put their family finally at ease,” says Dr. Michael Seidman, the first CHMC Moderna vaccine recipient, and CHMC Medical Director,
“They want to be able to do their job and take care of people. The biggest threat to our continuity of care is having enough healthy staff available to care for sick patients. You can’t take care of sick people if you don’t have enough healthy staff members. This vaccine can protect our staff, and in turn, protect our patients,” he said.
CHMC continues to work with state and local officials and other healthcare facilities in planning the distribution of future vaccine shipments for frontline workers and the general community.
“We all want to shut down the pandemic and to get things back to normal,” states Seidman, “This is everyone’s job, not only healthcare workers, and it only happens if people get vaccinated.
