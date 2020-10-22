OGDENSBURG — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center pauses to join the campaign to raise awareness about domestic violence.
Domestic violence does not discriminate. Domestic violence is in every community and affects everyone regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality.
Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a much larger, systematic pattern of dominance and control.
Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime.
Each year, millions of children are exposed to domestic violence that affects every person within a home and can have long-lasting negative effects on children’s emotional well-being, and social and academic functioning.
The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that 1.3 million women and 835,000 men are victims of physical violence by a partner every year. Every 9 seconds, a woman in the U.S. is beaten or assaulted by a current or ex-significant other. 1 in 4 men are victims of some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. The number of women who were murdered by current or ex-male partners during that same time frame is 11,766, according to the Huffington Post.
Some people may not know the warning signs that they are in an abusive relationship because it is normal for them for their partner to abuse them regularly. A few warning signs of an abusive relationship include a partner hitting, beating, or strangling the other partner, possessive behavior, jealousy, isolation from friends and family, threats, put-downs, and sexual abuse.
People who are in an abusive relationship will stay with their partner for many reasons, such as marriage, children, homes, pets, and finances. Other reasons may be a lack of self-esteem, leaving could be dangerous, and personal responsibility for the abuse. The cycle of abuse, which includes a ‘honeymoon phase’ that follows physical and mental abuse, makes them believe their partner is sorry and does love them.
Knowing someone you care about is in an abusive relationship can be difficult. However, you can help by providing emotional support, acknowledging their situation, helping them connect with outside resources like healthcare, housing, food, mobility, finances, and employment.
Although there has been substantial progress in reducing domestic violence, nearly three out of four Americans personally know someone who is or has been a victim of domestic violence. We must work together to reduce domestic violence. During this October, and all year long, Claxton-Hepburn supports domestic survivors by speaking out against domestic violence, and providing compassionate care and linkage to resources and healthcare. If you need to talk to someone about domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit them on the web at www.thehotline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.