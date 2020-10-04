OGDENSBURG — Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, is Mental Illness Awareness Week and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is using this week to bring awareness to mental illness and to bring hope and encouragement to those suffering from mental illness.
Mental Awareness Week was established in 1990 by the U.S. Congress in recognition of efforts by the National Alliance on Mental Illness to educate and increase awareness about mental illness. It takes the place every year during the first full week of October.
This year’s theme is “What People with Mental Illness Want You to Know.”
According to NAMI, each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. One in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, and one in 25 US adults experience a mental health disorder each year. Mental health shows no discrimination as it affects people of all genders, races, and social status. Anxiety disorders top the prevalence among U.S. adults at 19.1% (estimated 48 million people) followed by 7.2% (17.7 million people) for major depressive disorders. This is important because, in addition to direct human and economic costs attributable to mental illness, mental health diagnoses are associated with unemployment, isolation, disability, multiple chronic diseases, and other adverse physical health outcomes.
In the 2019, Community Health Survey of St. Lawrence County adult residents, 11.5% of respondents reported that they had been diagnosed with a mental health condition.
One of the harsh realities of mental illness is suicide. According to a posting on the North Country Health Compass website, suicide is a major public health issue that affects people of all ages in the United States; more than 39,000 lives are lost each year due to suicide. However, many more people survive suicide attempts than die. Nearly 500,000 Americans receive medical care at Emergency Departments for intentional self-inflicted injuries each year. Risk factors include depression, physical/mental illness, alcohol/substance abuse, incarceration, and loss, or other stressful life events. Gender differences are apparent: although females are more likely to report attempting suicide than males, males are more likely to die from suicide than females. Studies show that addressing psychiatric illness through early recognition, intervention, and treatment is an effective way to combat suicidal behavior.
The good news is that there are care and resources available locally for people suffering from mental illness. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center offers a comprehensive mental health treatment program for both inpatients and outpatients. Our inpatient treatment program offers a comprehensive treatment plan for adults, and our outpatient Wellness Center provides a broad range of comprehensive services for children and adults. In both settings, our professionally licensed staff uses a team approach to your care. They will work with you to create an individualized care plan that uses best practices and evidence-based treatments. For more information on how Claxton-Hepburn is Keeping Your Mental Health North Country Strong, visit us at www.claxtonhepburn.org/mentalhealthservices.
