OGDENSBURG — Brawler, renegade and warrior are not words typically used to describe hospital employees. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s employee recognition program, “Claxton Defenders,” shows that these are excellent characteristics in employees to ensure the best care is provided to patients.
At the Medical Center’s annual employee holiday event, Steve Hawes was named Defender of the Year. Hawes has been the director of food services at Claxton-Hepburn since 2000.
Mr. Hawes was recognized for his positive leadership and motivational skills, along with his earnest desire to ensure that patients, visitors, and employees have the best possible experience. He always puts forth an excellent product and has an innate skill and talent for creativity in catering special events.
Mr. Hawes received an award, a recognition certificate, gift cards and a special parking space. Co-workers and supervisors nominate employees.
