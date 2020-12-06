OGDENSBURG — National Influenza Vaccination Week is Dec. 6 through Dec. 12, and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is joining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by providing resources to help promote influenza vaccination in high-risk populations.
National Influenza Vaccination Week calls all Americans 6 months and older to get their annual flu vaccine if they have not already. Since COVID-19 and flu could spread simultaneously this winter, this week serves to remind people that there is still time to get a flu vaccine to protect against flu illness and serious flu complications.
People living with certain chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, or asthma, are at higher risk of developing severe flu complications, like pneumonia, bronchitis, and other illnesses that can lead to hospitalization or even death. Even if your chronic condition is well-controlled, flu can make your condition worse — it can trigger asthma attacks, increase the risk of heart disease and stroke, and make your blood sugar harder to manage.
Every year, flu is responsible for millions of illnesses, tens of thousands of hospitalizations, and thousands of deaths. According to the CDC, last flu season, 9 out of 10 adults hospitalized with flu had at least one reported underlying medical condition.
The most commonly reported underlying medical conditions in patients hospitalized for flu include heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and chronic lung disease.
A flu shot reduces your risk of getting sick with flu. Still, even if getting a flu shot does not entirely prevent flu infection, some studies show that it can help reduce the severity of illness and prevent complications resulting in hospitalization and death. Getting vaccinated against flu is always extra important for people with certain chronic conditions, but as the U.S. battles the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever.
Flu and COVID-19 together could overwhelm our medical systems. A flu shot this season can help protect you from flu and reduce your risk of needing medical care for flu-related complications. We can all do our part to reduce the spread of flu and protect our loved ones and our community from flu, saving medical resources to care for COVID-19 patients.
There’s still time to get a flu shot.
“Flu activity is still low right now, which means it’s a good time to get vaccinated,” Dr. Dan Jernigan, Influenza Division Director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. “We don’t know what this season will bring, but we know that a flu vaccine can reduce the risk from flu. This winter, part of our preparedness strategy is to take flu out of the equation as much as possible. Getting a flu vaccine can help do that, so there is one less thing to worry about.”
Hundreds of millions of flu shots have been safely given in the United States for decades.
Data show that getting a flu shot is the best way to protect against the flu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.