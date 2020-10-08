Case managers recognized at Claxton-Hepburn

From left are CHMC Case Management staff, Jennifer Hitsman, Shaunah Prashaw, Tammy Drummond, Jennifer Hitsman, Jessica Russell and Mike Beldock. Seated is Kareen Bedford. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center photo

OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center joins the recognition of National Case Management Week, October 11-17, by highlighting our Case Management staff for the services they provide for our patients. This year’s theme is “Transitions Through Care, Expertise, and Integrity.”

Case Management works to achieve patient wellness and autonomy through advocacy, communication, education, identification of service resources, and service facilitation.

The case manager helps identify appropriate providers and facilities throughout the continuum of care. They ensure that available resources are being used in a timely and cost-effective manner to obtain optimum value for both the client and the reimbursement source.

Case management allows direct communication between the case manager, the patient, the medical providers, and ancillary services to optimize the outcome for all involved.

