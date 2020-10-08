OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center joins the International Central Services and Sterile Processing Week, Oct. 11-17, to bring light to its processing professionals and how instrumental they are in the delivery of quality care.
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center recognizes central service, processing staff
