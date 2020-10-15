OGDENSBURG — October is American Pharmacist Month and within the month is National Pharmacy Technician Day, celebrated on the third Tuesday in October.
During this month, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (CHMC) takes time to recognize our pharmacists’ and pharmacy staffs’ contributions to health care and show appreciation for the work they do on the front lines of our organization.
During COVID-19, pharmacists and pharmacy personnel have stepped up to make sure the public is cared for, even at the risk of exposure. From immunizations to COVID-19 issues to patient’s acute and chronic needs, pharmacists are essential providers of accessible care.
We thank them for their contributions to patient care and safety, and all they do for the community to keep all of us North Country Strong.
